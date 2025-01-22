The only person who can pull you out of the dark is yourself, says actor Mahat Raghavendra

Chennai, Jan 22 Actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is now looking to make a strong comeback with his upcoming film ‘Kadhale Kadhale’, has said that the only person who can pull one out of darkness is the person himself.

On Wednesday, when the promo of the song ‘Ada Vilayaata’ from his upcoming film ‘Kadhale Kadhale’ released, Mahat took to Instagram to post a video of himself training.

Along with the video, he penned a lengthy post in which he said, “ The hardest truth that I had to swallow for the past one year was realizing I had to learn how to pick myself back up, even when the people I thought would always be there aren’t anymore.”

Stating that this fact hit him hard, Mahat said, “But l had to accept that, sometimes, the only person who can pull you out of the dark is yourself.”

Stating that this was tough as it made you feel like you were standing alone, Mahat pointed out, “But in that silence, you learn the strength you never knew you had. You realize that no matter how much you wish for things to stay the same, you have to keep going - for yourself.”

The actor concluded this note, saying, “Always chose love over hate because in the end, only love makes the world a better place.”

Meanwhile, the promo of the song, ‘Ada Vilayatta’, which has been set to tune by Vishal Chandrashekhar and rendered by Santhosh Hariharan has released. The song’s lyrics have been penned by Viyan Pugazhendhi.

Apart from Mahat, Kadhale Kadhale will also feature actors Meenakshi Govindharajan , Bharathiraja, VTV Ganesh , Raveena Ravi , Raj Ayyappa , Sreeja , VJ Ashiq, Akshatha , Parvez , Advaith and Anshitha among others.

Directed by R Premnath, the film has cinematography by Sudharshan Govindharaj and editing by Thiyagu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor