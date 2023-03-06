The queen of hosts: Sophie Choudry lights up the Soul Festival at Udaipur with her trademark charm

Udaipur was swept away by the magic of Sophie Choudry! The most sought after name in the entertainment circuit, Sophie Choudry has always been a rocking force to be reckoned with when it comes to hosting a landmark event. May it be an award function, music fest or any other premier ceremony, Sophie elegantly blends style and substance while hosting every grand occasion. At the Soul Festival 2023 in Udaipur, Sophie enthralled audiences with her sensational hosting chops. Day one of the Soul Festival began with a soothing Sufi Night, and the evening was made even more special by Sophie’s signature charm. She was quite the star attraction on stage, looking exquisite as ever in her radiant attire.



From the Filmfare Awards to the Hello Awards, Sophie has taken center stage as host in a barrage of coveted events. As an actress, singer, model, and VJ, the stage has always been a happy place for Ms. Choudry. A woman of many eclectic talents, Sophie is often spotted jet setting from one country to another to fulfill her passion for live events, either as the leading singer-performer or the official host. While Aparshakti Khurana, Maniesh Paul and many other popular names lead in the male hosting space, Sophie seems to be the ‘numero uno’ choice for a female host in the entertainment industry. Well, here’s looking forward to more of Sophie and her sublime magic in 2023!