The real reason behind Nimrit Kaur passing on her ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ role

Mumbai, March 3 Actress Nimrit Kaur was set to star in the upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ directed by ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. However, it is learnt that she passed the role owing to the explicit scenes in the film.

An industry source said that as the film’s narrative got bolder with time, the actress had to pass on the role as she didn’t feel comfortable with the script’s demand.

The source said: "Nimrit Kaur has passed her role in 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' because of the explicit scenes in the film. When Ektaa R Kapoor went on to the television reality show 'Bigg Boss', she signed Nimrit Kaur for her upcoming movie as the lead actress for her Bollywood debut.”

The source further mentioned, “As the requirements of the film got bolder and more sensuous, the actress had to pass on the role as she was not comfortable doing intimate scenes.”

Recently, the makers of the film released the motion poster featuring a neon colour palette with erotic elements. It gives first glimpse of its intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitised world.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha’ which marked Dibakar’s third directorial after his first two movies ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ both of which clinched National Film Awards.

The sequel naturally is highly anticipated after its first part broke new grounds in storytelling in Hindi cinema with a highly experimental filmmaking approach.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film will be released on April 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor