'The Sabarmati Report' team meets Devendra Fadnavis, extends best wishes to minister for his victory in Maharashtra elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Amid the success of 'The Sabarmati Report', producers Ektaa R Kapoor and Amul Mohan recently met with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

While the team congratulated the minister on his remarkable victory in the Maharashtra elections, he, in turn, applauded their film's success.

Taking to Instagram, Ektaa shared pictures from the meeting and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri @devendra_fadnavis ji and the BJP on the amazing results in the Maharashtra state elections! This achievement reflects the trust and confidence people have in your leadership."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDBy8YZytPi/?igsh=MXUwNnhsemY3ZWx2Mw%3D%3D

She added, "Thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement for #TheSabarmatiReport it means so much to us as we continue this journey. Grateful to have you with us."

Film producer Mahaveer Jain was also present during the meeting.

Headlined by Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised The Sabarmati Report, describing it as a significant film about the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident. Responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that included the film's trailer, the Prime Minister commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening with the cast.Praising actor Vikrant Massey for his performance, Yogi Adityanath said, "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. On behalf of UP, I express my heartfelt gratitude. The people of this country deserve to know the truth behind actions that have fuelled societal divisions. To promote the film further, we are making it tax-free in the state."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also showered praise on the film's cast.

He said, "This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity."

He added, "The film is a tribute to the 59 people who lost their lives in the 2002 incident. Through this medium, the truth of the event has been brought to light. I congratulate the producers and the entire team for bringing this reality to the forefront."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor