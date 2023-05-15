"The show must go on": Singer Papon back to work after hospitalization

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Singer Angarag Papon, who was hospitalised due to health issues, resumed work and penned a gratitude note for all the blessings.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Barfi' singer dropped a picture from the flight.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The show must go on! Thank you everyone for your wishes for my recovery! Feel blessed by all the love sent to me!! Love back to you all. I am much better now and headed straight to the airport! Don't worry "DAAL KHICHADI" from home is travelling with me!"

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "More power to you."

Another commented, "Good to hear you are well and back on the road again."

He also shared a picture of Daal Khichadi.

On Friday, the singer shared an emotional and precious moment of his life. Papon got emotional after seeing his son Puhor as a night attendant at the hospital.

In the picture, Papon can be seen on the hospital bed and his son sitting next to him.

The note read, "We all fight these small battles alone. I don't personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It's a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :)"

He added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already ! Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now!"

He sang in several other languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi. Films including 'Madras Cafe', 'Barfi', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', and others.

