The Trial Season 2 OTT Release Date: Kajol’s Courtroom Drama Returns Online - When and Where To Watch

Kajol Devgn's OTT debut web series The trail: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhaoka got love from audience for its amazing plot. Every fan of Kajol was eagerly waiting for the second instalment of this legal mystery drama will soon be released on Jio Hotstar. In the end of the first part story was left on very loose end leaving big question in front of fans about what will happen next? In series Kajol plays a role of Noyonika, a housewife with a law degree, who returns to her law career after her husband is imprisoned for a sex and corruption scandal, after which she takes up the charge and then balance work, family and her husband case. Series is an adaption of the American series The Good wife.

The first season was released in 2023 and after 3 years of wait the second season will be available on Jio Hotstar from September 19 2025. Jio shared a first look on X saying," Kuch rishte respect dete hai, kuch sirf duty… aur inke beech phasi hai life. Noyonika kiska saath degi? Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September."

Kuch rishte respect dete hai, kuch sirf duty… aur inke beech phasi hai life. Noyonika kiska saath degi?



Season 2 of Hotstar Specials The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September#TheTrialSeason2#PyaarKaanoonDhokha#TheTrialS2OnJioHotstarpic.twitter.com/ohE6dI6f5z — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 31, 2025

Pyaar aur dhoke ke iss trial mein, Noyonika khud ko chunnegi ya apne farz ko?



Season 2 of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September#TheTrialSeason2#PyaarKaanoonDhokha#TheTrialS2OnJioHotstar@itsKajolD@Jisshusengupta@umeshbist@AlyyKhan06… pic.twitter.com/zTZuDSB33s — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) August 22, 2025

Kajol was last seen in mythological horror film Maa and film Sarzameen with Saif Ali Khan's younger son Ibrahim Ali Khan.