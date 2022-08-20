The week ahead on TV: K-drama, twist in 'Bhabiji' tale, and more

New Delhi, Aug 20 From getting interesting and traditional culinary ideas in 'Roots of My Platter' to looking at Rupali Ganguly and her son Rudransh's mother-son chemistry in 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', there are a lot of new twists awaited for the audience.

Here is a list of all the interesting turns and new shows that can be seen in the coming days.

Roots of My Platter

For those who are fond of cooking and enjoy delicious food but are conscious about their health, then this show can be a best option to watch and try traditional cuisines across India in your kitchen.

Hosted by actress Shruti Seth, the cookery show brings chef Manu Chandra, who will be seen trying his hand on different Indian dishes and also sharing how one can prepare healthy and tasty food.

'Roots of My Platter' will be starting from August 21 on Discovery channel at 5 pm.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

The popular sitcom is known for ticking the funny bones with its storyline and the chemistry between the lead actors including Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Vidisha Srivastava and Aasif Sheikh. In the coming episode, Angoori bhabi(Shubhangi Atre) will be seen unhappy and furious at her husband Manmohan Tiwari(Rohitashv Gour) for spending time with his friends and not paying attention to her.

He tries to convince her that his love for her is unconditional. But on the suggestion of Anita bhabi (Vidisha Srivastava), Angoori will try to find out the true feelings of her husband by behaving like different animals to see his reaction towards her.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10:30 p.m. on &TV.

Cheer Up

Well if you are a big fan of Korean dramas, then 'Cheer Up' can be one of the options. Set in Seoul, South Korea, the story revolves around five high-school students, who belong to two different clubs which finally collaborate to form a cheer-leading squad. How they come together facing a number of misadventures, falling in love, moments of pain and agony and much more makes the plot intriguing.

Cast: Jung Eun-ji, Lee Won -Keun, Chae Soo-bin, Cha Hak-yeon, Ji Soo and Chae Soo-bin.

'Cheer Up' is starting from August 22 at 6 p.m. on Zing.

Saavi Ki Savaari

Breaking many stereotypes, the show is all about a young girl Saavi, played by Samridhii Shukla, who faces all the odds and becomes the first female female auto-rikshaw driver from Ujjain. It is a tale of her struggle and chemistry with a businessman Nityam, essayed by Farman Haider.

Produced by Ninad Vaidya, the daily soap stars Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider in lead roles.

The show is starting from August 22 at 6:30 p.m. on Colors.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

As part of Janmashtami celebration, Rupali Ganguly's son Rudransh Ganguly will be coming on the show and will be talking about his mother. He be revealing how her mom comes back, takes shower, look at her phone and sleeps. Ruplai will also be sharing that he is more attached to his father than his mother.

The reality show brings families from the daily soaps, who competes with each other through various activities including dancing and singing to win the title of 'Best Parivaar'

'Ravivaar With Star Parivaar' airs at 8 p.m. on Star Plus.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy-starrer show that revolves around unconditional love and commitment between Radha (Neeharika) and Mohan (Shabir), will be having a Janmashtami special episode. It will have dance performances by actors like Krishna Kaul, Manit Joura, Rohit Suchant, Aishwarya Khare, Shabir and Neeharika.

Moreover, popular faces of TV such as Rithvik Dhanjani, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Adaa Khan and Rupal Patel will also be entertaining viewers with their dance moves.

Janmashtami special episode of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam' will be airing at 4:30 p.m. on Zee TV.

