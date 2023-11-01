“The whole season, I can't pinpoint one,” Shantanu Maheshwari said on picking the most enjoyable moment in Campus Beats Season 2

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, recently released the second season of its much-loved teen drama, Campus Beats. The series features Shruti Sinha and Shantanu Maheshwari in the lead roles, along with Tanvi Gadkari, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. Shantanu Maheshwari essays the role of one of the most loved characters, Ishaan, in the series and gets candid about his experience on the show.

Sharing his most enjoyable shooting moment, Shantanu said, “The whole season, I can't pinpoint one. We used to have a gala time on set together, fooling around and also helping each other out. We had long shooting hours and a lot of time we rehearsed post-packup. However, I remember this one particular incident, during our underground dance battles with Superiors where we had so many injuries. We were able to pull that off despite all the injuries. I think it was a very, very beautiful, genuine moment of vulnerability, and at the same time, the passion uniting for the show and the love of dance.

