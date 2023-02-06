‘Theatres have again had housefull signs across India with Pathaan!’ : Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand, who has directed YRF Spy Universe’s latest offering Pathaan, is ecstatic that the film has become the highest grossing film worldwide, thereby surpassing Dangal. Pathaan also breached 400 crore nett in India, the first Hindi film to do so in the history of Hindi cinema. Siddharth says, “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach 400 crore nett in India, means people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly!”

He adds, “As a director, I’m most thrilled about this! The fact that so many single screens cinemas have reopened and have again had housefull signs across India, that people have danced, clapped, whistled, rooted at every song and so many scenes of the film, means that we have created a film that has genuinely entertained audiences globally, and this is a rare feeling and currently I’m just enjoying that.”Siddharth is also the record holder of an incredible feat in Hindi cinema! He is the only Hindi film director to have delivered five 50+ crore nett box office days and also five 100+ crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of 5!He says, “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the No. 1 hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making the cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan has done.”With War and now Pathaan, Siddharth has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. While War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor collected 477 crore gross worldwide, with Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, Siddharth has already given a film that has grossed 832.20 crore worldwide so far and delivered the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Franchise.