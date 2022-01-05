Theatrical release of Prabhas - Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam postponed

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam have postponed the release date of their much-awaited Pan-India project. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on January 14, on Sankranthi but due to the ongoing covid situation, the team has decided to postpone it. “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of Omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in cinemas soon,” said UV Creations in an official statement.

Radhe Shyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair, 'Radhe Shyam' was scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on January 14. Set in Europe in the 1970s, this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer has been extensively shot in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. Prabhas and Pooja will be seen in never before avatar in Radhe Shyam. Radhe Shyam's music is scored by Justin Prabhakaran with cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.