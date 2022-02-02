Theatrical trailer of 'DJ Tillu' promises a fun ride

Hyderabad, Feb 2 The theatrical trailer of Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' was released on Wednesday. Slated for release in theatres on February 11, the trailer of 'DJ Tillu' looks impressive.

Releasing the trailer, the makers of the action-romantic Telugu film wrote, "Here's the most Massy yet Funky and unlimited Madness! #DJTilluTrailer..An unstoppable roller coaster ride awaits, ONLY in Theatres soon!"

The trailer starts on a funny note, with Siddhu bragging about him working with Telugu actor Allu Arjun as a music composer in his movie.

On the other hand, the trailer also reveals that the entire story is about the leading lady, Radhika (Neha Shetty), and her multiple love tracks.

Eventually, Radhika falls in love with DJ Tillu (Siddhu), who also loves her and finds out about all her love affairs, and is confused as to what to do with her.

Directed by Vimal Krishna, the film also stars Brahmaji, Prince Cecil and others in key roles. The film's music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, the movie has screenplay and dialogues penned by Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

