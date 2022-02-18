Theme song of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' marks return of John Williams to 'Stars Wars'

Los Angeles, Feb 18 Music composer John Williams is set to compose the theme music for the upcoming miniseries 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' more than two years after scoring his ninth 'Stars Wars' movie, reports Variety.

As per Variety's sources, the composer has written the musical signature for the continuing adventures of the character played by Ewan McGregor. He recorded last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security.

Williams accepting to compose the music for the series is a big win for both Lucasfilm and Disney ('Obi-Wan Kenobi' will stream on Disney+) as he rarely composes for television, his last theme composition for the medium of television was in 1985 for the weekly drama series 'Amazing Stories'.

However, he has written two for PBS series - 'Masterpiece Theatre' in 2000 and 'Great Performances' in 2009, and his news and Olympics themes, written decades ago, continue to air on NBC.

Williams scored the original Obi-Wan Kenobi, as played by Alec Guinness, with a theme that became better known as that of the Force. However, it remains to be seen as to who will be scoring the six individual episodes of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' as no official statement has been released by the makers of the miniseries.

In addition, John is composing the scores for Steven Spielberg's 'The Fablemans' and for the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie. The busy composer will also conduct the Vienna Philharmonic on March 12-13, the Philadelphia Orchestra April 19 and 21, the Pittsburgh Symphony on April 25 and the Los Angeles Philharmonic September 2-4 at the Hollywood Bowl.

