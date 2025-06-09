‘There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri’: Paresh Rawal Reacts to Fan's Emotional Plea to Return In Sequel

Hera Pheri movie is currently revolving under lot of controversy after Paresh Rawal decided to leave the film. This sudden exit left fan disappointed as they will not see their fav trio Baburao, Raju and Ghanshyam (Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Sheety on screen. However veteran actor's recent tweet in which he addressed fan's emotional plea has sparked online reaction. One of the netizen wrote tagging actor that, “Sir, please think once again about joining the Hera Pheri movie . You are the hero of this movie.”

While replying to fans emotional appeal, Paresh Rawal reacted, “NO… There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri,” referring to himself, Akshay, and Suniel. Following this response many netizens reacted saying “Those three heroes are not equivalent to you, sir.” Another commented, “Motabhai, I like your stand; this is how you maintain your professional reputation.” One more user added, “Sir, Hera Pheri without you is unimaginable! Please come back and bless us with your unforgettable comic genius once again. The trio is incomplete without our beloved Baburao!” While some also thought it's just PR and he would return to the franchise soon.

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . 🙏❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

Paresh Rawal's departure from Hera Pheri 3 sparked rumours of creative clashes, which he denied. He later disclosed to Mid-Day that he left because he no longer felt connected to the project, though he remained open to future possibilities. Director Priyadarshan revealed that Rawal's decision was abrupt, taken after contracts were signed and a promotional video filmed, and that Akshay Kumar was deeply disappointed.

Subsequently, reports surfaced that Kumar, the film's lead and producer, considered legal action against Rawal for breach of trust. Pooja Tidke of Parinam Law Associates stated that Rawal's exit had significant legal ramifications due to expenses incurred. Despite uncertainty surrounding the film's future without Rawal, fans expressed strong opposition to Hera Pheri 3 proceeding without his character, Baburao.