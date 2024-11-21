"There is desire in them to engage with society": Aamir Khan on today's youth

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who never shies away from speaking his mind, believes that the today's youth knows how to deal with problems and have "desire in them to engage with society."

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I think the youth of today are much more connected, much more, there's a desire in them to engage with their society, with, in being part of the solution. I think then my generation was at my time."

Khan was speaking during the second edition of the Dialogues on Development Management (DoDM) conference, where he shared that the best thing about young generation is that they love to solve problems.

"I think one of the things that excite young people most is being given a problem. Because they love problem solving and and you can then, you know, wrestle with different kinds of problems that come your way. But you'll be much more equipped having been through training. So this is a great place for young people to come and learn," said the 'Sarfarosh' actor.

The ace star emphasised on the importance of training when it comes to development management in social sector.

He added, "I am a part of this conference to share what we have done in Paani Foundation in water and agricuture..We shared what our learnings are and we also learnt from other people from different sectors to find out how they have tackled different problems...The fact is that in any social issue that we have faced as a society, the more trained we are in management and development, the better we are equipped to tackle issues. So, ISDM (Indian School of Development Management) is an institute which conducts training and teaches young minds...This is a great place for young people to learn..."

The event brought together over 80 changemakers, including thought leaders, policymakers, and practitioners "from civil society (Samaaj), government (Sarkaar), and business (Bazaar), to discuss Development Management and its strategies for advancing social impact in India," as per the press release.

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) hosted the Dialogues on Development Management (DoDM) 2024 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on November 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor