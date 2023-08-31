“...there is so much action and we didn't want to get any details wrong”: Neeraj Pandey opens up on action sequences in 'The Freelancer'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is all set to come up with another action-thriller series, ‘The Freelancer’, which is all about the extraction of a young girl held captive in Syria.

The series is based on the book, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat. As the story is of a girl trying to run away from the deadly trap, it requires a lot of action and Neeraj feels that shooting an action sequence is indeed a challenging task. However, he managed to do it with the help of his team and inputs given by Shirish.

As he mentioned, “We had an Indian and international crew working hand in hand. In the action team, a French guy Jerome was leading it and he was working very closely with Abbas Bhai, who handled our action in India. We also took a lot of inputs from Shirish Thorat in the combat sequences, because there is so much action and we didn't want to get any details wrong.”

Neeraj is known for several of his popular projects. He made his directorial debut with ‘A Wednesday’, which was appreciated by critics and eventually won numerous awards. His second movie was ‘Special 26’. After this came the critically acclaimed and extremely successful ‘Baby’. He worked for ‘Rustom’ as a producer. He returned to direction in 2016 with the critically acclaimed and successful biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, which was based on the life of cricketer M.S. Dhoni.

Coming back to his current project, ‘The Freelancer’, it is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Talented performers like Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias are also featured in the series.

‘The Freelancer’ will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, from September 1, onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor