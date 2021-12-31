"There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more" Shilpa Shetty shares a beautiful note, as the year is ending

2021 turned out to be the toughest year for actress Shilpa Shetty because her businessman husband Raj Kundra got arrested in the pornography case and to welcome the new year Shilpa Shetty shared a very beautiful note on her Instagram story, she took her Instagram and shared a note which reads, "Dear 2021, You were a mixed bag of emotions for all of us. There were smiles, tears, laughter, hugs, goodbyes, and a lot more."

Shilpa Shetty continued, "But, we sailed through. With a prayer for a better tomorrow, it's time to bid adieu to you. We're ready for you, 2022! Please be nice (smiling emoji) Happy New Year's Eve!"

She also shared the quote by Will Rogers, "Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there."

Shilpa also shared the note from her current read, which states "We've got a plan, and it's a good one. Everything is ready. So..." It continued, "We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But. of course, it isn't. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn't enough. At some point--sooner rather than later--we need to get moving. It's risky; things can go wrong. But there's really no alternative."

She added, "What steps can I take now to move towards my goals? I will do what it takes to act, to follow these steps, and to make things happen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen in "Nikamma" which is directed by Sabbir Khan.