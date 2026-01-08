“There’s Something in This Film That’s Missing Today — Hope”: Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate

As Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate gears up for its nationwide Hindi release, the Gujarati blockbuster has found an admirer in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who recently shared a heartfelt response after watching the film in its original language.

Sharing his experience, Chopra said, “I make films, I don’t review them. But this is the first time in my life that I’m reviewing a film that I have not made. The name of the film is Laalo. I watched it in Gujarati. I thought I would watch it for 10–15 minutes starting at 11 at night, but I kept watching the film till 1 o’clock. I’ve seen the entire film. Now that it’s also releasing in Hindi, my review is this — whatever you are doing, leave it and watch this film. Because there is one thing in this film that is not there in today’s time, and that is hope. This is free advice. I’m not taking money to say this. If you want to take it, take it; if you don’t, let it go. My suggestion is simple — go see it.”

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and produced by Ajay Padariya and Jay Vyas, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami and Karan Joshi in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of a humble rickshaw driver weighed down by his past, whose life takes an unexpected turn when faith and divine guidance enter his darkest moments. Rooted in spirituality yet grounded in everyday reality, the film explores belief, resilience and inner awakening.

Released in October 2025, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate went on to create history as Gujarat’s first ₹100-crore film, driven largely by word-of-mouth and family audiences. With its Hindi-language theatrical release slated for 9th January, 2026, the film now prepares to take its journey of faith and hope to audiences across the country.