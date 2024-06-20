Thieves break into Anupam Kher's office, probe launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher's office was robbed on Wednesday night.

Anupam took to his Instagram account to share details about the incident.

"Two thieves were involved in the crime. They broke through two doors and stole a safe from the accounts department, which they could not open. They also took the negatives of a film produced by the company, which were kept in a box," read Kher's post.

Kher mentioned in the post that his office has filed a First Information Report (FIR), and police have assured that the culprits will be caught soon.

"Our office has got an FIR done. And police have assured thieves will be caught very soon," he wrote.

Anupam also added that the CCTV footage showed the thieves leaving in an auto-rickshaw with the stolen items, which is expected to aid in their identification and capture.

Meanwhile, talking about his work front, the actor will be next seen 'Tanvi The Great'

Anupam announced the film on his birthday on March 7 this year.

Sharing the update, he wrote on Instagram, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father's pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Apart from this, Kher has 'The Signature', 'Emergency', 'Vijay 69', and the Curse of Damyaan' and a few other films in his kitty.

