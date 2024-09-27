'This is Exploitation': Sonu Aka Palak Sindhwani Accuses Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers of Mental Harassment

Since last year, the popular serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for various reasons, especially surrounding the departure of several actors and their serious allegations against the show's makers. Shailesh Lodha and Jennifer Mistry have made headlines for their claims, and now actress Palak Sindhwani, who played the character of Sonu, has also left the show, accusing the makers of misconduct.

Recently, it was reported that the makers of Taarak Mehta sent a notice to Palak Sindhwani for breaching her contract. However, Palak clarified that these claims were false. Nevertheless, Neela Film Productions, the production house behind the show, has now issued a legal notice to her, stating that she violated certain terms of her contract, which caused damage to the production. According to the notice, Palak participated in activities unrelated to the serial without obtaining written permission, despite being warned both verbally and in writing multiple times. As a result, the producers felt compelled to send her a legal notice for breach of contract.

In response to the allegations, Palak Sindhwani's team released a statement detailing her experience since joining the show in 2019. They assert that Palak has not violated any rules and that the accusations against her are unfounded. The statement claims that the makers are attempting to tarnish her image and subject her to harassment. Palak has also alleged that she has suffered from mental torture, experiencing panic attacks that necessitated medical attention.

Palak began her journey with the serial in 2019, after working in various commercials and other shows. She mentioned that the producers initially assured her she could pursue other projects, but she later felt restricted. Palak alleged that she was not allowed to read her contract and, after announcing her departure from the show on August 8, she faced harassment from the makers. She claims that instead of promptly accepting her resignation, they made counter-allegations against her. Furthermore, she stated that she was not granted leave and was forced to continue shooting despite experiencing panic attacks on set. Palak Sindhwani's last day on the show is set for September 30, marking a significant moment in her career and the ongoing controversy surrounding Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.