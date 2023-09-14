This is how Beyonce celebrated her birthday at island resort

Washington [US], September 14 : American singer Beyonce is in the midst of her ‘Renaissance’ tour, but she took a short break to celebrate her birthday in private, as per TMZ.

According to TMZ, the singer rented out a spot called Mermaid Bay, a string of 11 villas located within The Brando, a private island resort.

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed in the main residence of the Mermaid Bay, a 4-bedroom villa that costs around $20K per night. The rest of their group stayed in one of the 10 other villas.

Beyoncé's birthday was on September 4, and she celebrated it with Diana Ross and approximately 70,000 fans.

On Monday, the 42-year-old ‘Break My Soul’ singer shared a carousel of images from her birthday on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Every time I sad I’m going to the Bday show and someone said, “when’s that?” My response was “9…4…8…1…Bday”. Like please man it’s in a whole song get in formation!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxE6TdJr4Cg/?img_index=8

In the first picture, her mom Tina Knowles, and dad Mathew Knowles planting a kiss on both her cheeks.

In the other pictures, Beyonce, who was dressed in a t-shirt and ripped blue jeans can be seen standing backstage while holding a drink.

The singer was then pictured cuddling up to Jay-Z.

Earlier, American singer and actor Diana Ross surprised Beyonce with a serenade in honour of her 42nd birthday, reported People.

Beyonce resumed her tour in Vancouver on Monday night.

