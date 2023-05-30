This is how Karan Wahi wished Jennifer Winget on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 30 : Actor Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Jennifer Winget.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote,"Hpppy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 Love & More Love your way...Sometimes I feel like writing a paragraph for you But each time I realise that poetry cant be expressed in a paragraph."

He added, "Uff kya bol dia maine..Chalo abhi kaafi hogaya aage ke memes,tags ke liye

Baaki baatein wen we do Baatein."

Karan also shared a string of his images with Jennifer, serving friends' goals.

The post garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How adorable," a social media user commented.

"You both are so cute. Friendship goals," another one wrote.

Karan and Jennifer have worked together in 'Dill Mill Gayye 2'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor