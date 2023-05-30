This is how Karan Wahi wished Jennifer Winget on her birthday
By ANI | Published: May 30, 2023 09:48 PM 2023-05-30T21:48:57+5:30 2023-05-30T21:50:09+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 30 : Actor Karan Wahi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Jennifer Winget.
Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote,"Hpppy Birthday @jenniferwinget1 Love & More Love your way...Sometimes I feel like writing a paragraph for you But each time I realise that poetry cant be expressed in a paragraph."
He added, "Uff kya bol dia maine..Chalo abhi kaafi hogaya aage ke memes,tags ke liye
Baaki baatein wen we do Baatein."
Karan also shared a string of his images with Jennifer, serving friends' goals.
The post garnered loads of likes and comments.
"How adorable," a social media user commented.
"You both are so cute. Friendship goals," another one wrote.
Karan and Jennifer have worked together in 'Dill Mill Gayye 2'.
