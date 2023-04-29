This is how Sooraj Pancholi thanked "supporters" after being acquitted in Jiah Khan case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Hours after a special court acquitted him of the charge of abetment actor Jiah Khan's death, on Friday, Sooraj Pancholi penned a thank-you note for "all those who have always supported and believed" in him during his legal battle.

"Thank you to all those who have always supported and believed in me, only I know how I have lasted through all these years of suffering and pain. Your unconditional love prayers and duas have been my only strength...I could not have survived without you," he wrote on Instagram Story.

The 25-year-old 'Nishabd' actor was found dead at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment to suicide.

Sooraj was in an alleged relationship with Jiah.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. In October 2013, Rabia moved Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe in the case, alleging that her daughter had been murdered.

On the order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI took over the probe from the Maharashtra Police in July 2014. Rabia claimed that her daughter was in an abusive relationship with Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

However, on Friday, Sooraj was finally cleared of all the charges by the CBI court in Mumbai.

Sooraj also issued a statement to the press after his being acquitted in the Jiah Khan case, saying the last 10 years had been 'painful' for him and his family.

"The verdict has taken 10 long and painful years and given us many sleepless nights, But today, I have not only won this case against me but I have also won my dignity and confidence back. It took a lot of courage to face the world with such serious allegations levelled against me. I hope and pray to God that nobody goes through what I have at such a young age," he said.

He added, "I don't know who will give me these 10 years of my life back but I am glad that this has finally come to an end not only for me but, especially, for my family."

Earlier, after his acquittal, Sooraj had shared a note on Instagram that read, "The Truth always wins! #GodIsGreat".

Sooraj Pancholi appeared in court on Friday with actor-mother Zarina Wahab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor