This is how Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrated their Christmas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Finally, the pictures from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas celebrations are out. Flaunting their big smiles, the couple celebrated the festival with friends and family at home.

Renowned celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram stories and offered a glimpse of the Christmas celebration with Vicky and Katrina.

In the first picture, Katrina poses for a selfie with Katrina with the instructor.

The second image captured Vicky, and Katrina dressed in casual outfits and posing in the background of a Christmas tree.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is basking in the success of 'Tiger 3'.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

'Ek Tha Tiger', released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Its sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina will be next seen in the thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

