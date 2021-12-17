This is the reason why Bharti and Harsh hide their baby's arrival news till three months

comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa is all set to experience their parenthood and the couple seems very happy for their baby.

Bharti and Harsh who tied a knot on December 2017, now expecting child after five years of marriage, Bharti and Harsh themselves confirm this news, on their youtube channel but the couple had kept it secret until 3 months of pregnancy, many fans wondered why they had hide their pregnancy news to media. But now Bharti revealed this suspense, the comedian is five months pregnant now, she stated that they had to hide their pregnancy news because the couple family didn't wanted to disclose their baby's arrival until Bharti completes four months.

When she was asked how much her husband Harsh his excited for the baby, she said "He was in tears when I shared the news with him. He loves kids. He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It's a beautiful and challenging phase."

Bharti also lost her weight, which was also in the headlines and she did all this efforts for her pregnancy, on being asked about this topic she said, "During the pandemic, I realised that I had become healthy and fit. I suffer from asthma. So, I decided to work on myself and lose weight for a healthier lifestyle. We hadn't planned to go the family way. However, a child is God's gift and this is His blessings. I find it so funny. Main kal tak bachchi thi, logon ke saath flirt karti thi aur ab sab kuch khatam ho gaya."