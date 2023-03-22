This is what Ajay Devgn has to say about 'Bholaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 : Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film 'Bholaa'.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Speaking of how he got stylist Radhika Mehra to dress his villains up distinctively and differently, Ajay said, "I wanted the menace to travel deep. The objective was to carefully construct different identities for the various baddies who show up in Bholaa's path. In the world of Bholaa the only one who is crazier than the villains is Bholaa himself."

Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu played pivotal roles in the movie. It will hit the theatres on March 30. Ajay has helmed the film.

