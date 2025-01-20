"This made me smile": Bumrah on receiving shout out from Chris Martin at Coldplay Mumbai concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who received a special shout-out from singer Chris Martin during Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19, is elated to be mentioned by the frontman of the popular British band.

On Monday, Bumrah took to Instagram and conveyed his regards to Martin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," he wrote.

During his Day-1 act, Chris Martin surprised everyone when he suddenly mentioned the name of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

He said, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. "

After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

Cricket fans definitely got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's. Many even assumed that Bumrah would actually come on stage. He did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

On the second day, Martin once again gave a shout-out to Bumrah. He paid tribute to the bowler as he played a clip of the star cricketer's iconic dismissal of England batter Ollie Pope during the 2024 home series.

Martin also gave a shout-out to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the second day.

In the viral videos, Coldplay is heard performing as the stadium turns dark. In the middle of the music, Chris says, "Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go."

King Khan responded to him with a special message, calling Chris "one in a billion". Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, "Look at the stars...look how they shine for you....and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special....like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!"

Martin will conclude the Mumbai leg of their tour on January 21. After Tuesday, they will travel to Ahmedabad for the concert.

