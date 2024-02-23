"This recognition means everything": JP Dutta on winning Maharashtra Bhushan Raj Kapoor Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : Renowned filmmaker JP Dutta was conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan Raj Kapoor Award for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema by the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The distinguished honor was bestowed upon him at a recent award ceremony held in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

JP Dutta's career spans decades, marked by a remarkable films, that have made an impact on the Indian film industry.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award, JP Dutta shared, "This recognition means everything as it comes from the place I was born and brought up in... this state this city is my home and to be honoured by your home there is nothing bigger... also for a boy who started his career from RK film studios to be given an award named after Raj Kapoor is a feeling I can't put into words. I would like to thank the Honorable chief minister Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis ji and the cultural ministry for this award & recognition of my work."

His repertoire includes directing notable action dramas such as 'Yateem', 'Batwara', 'LOC: Kargil' and 'Border', which garnered him the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

