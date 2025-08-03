“This Win Is for Every Daughter Who Dares to Dream Big” – Sreeleela, on Her National Film Award Win for Bhagavanth Kesari

Sreeleela continues to make headlines as her film Bhagavanth Kesari secures the prestigious Best Telugu Film award at the 71st National Film Awards. With every project, she’s proving to be a force to reckon with, and this national honour marks yet another high point in her rising graph. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and led by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film stood out for its blend of powerful emotion, gripping action, and a resonant social message. Sreeleela played a central role in driving that impact forward, embodying the essence of the film’s empowering tagline, Bano Beti Ko Sher. The film also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal, with music by Thaman S, and was produced by Shine Screens. Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, she posted with a caption"BANAO BETI KO SHER 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

THIS WAS FILM IS THE CLOSEST TO MY HEART

With your immense love and support, this message now echoes nationwide as #BhagavanthKesari bag the Best Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards 🇮🇳

Heartfelt thanks to the respected jury for recognizing our effort, and deepest gratitude to #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu for his unwavering belief and relentless support throughout this journey. 🤗

This win is for every daughter who dares to dream big and roar louder!"

This achievement comes at a key moment in Sreeleela’s career. With multiple commercial hits across the South and a rapidly growing fan base, she has emerged as one of the most promising and talked-about talents in the industry. Her expressive performances and magnetic screen presence have consistently drawn attention, positioning her as a top choice for filmmakers and fans alike. In Bhagavanth Kesari, her role added both emotional weight and youthful dynamism to the narrative, winning her accolades from critics and audiences across regions.

As she prepares for her much-anticipated Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Untitled of Anurag Basu, the excitement surrounding Sreeleela has only intensified. With a National Award-winning film now under her belt, her trajectory is poised for even greater heights. From regional stardom to national buzz, Sreeleela’s journey reflects the perfect blend of talent, timing, and tenacity. With momentum firmly on her side, she stands at the cusp of pan-India superstardom, carrying the hopes of a new generation of cinema.

