'Thor: Love and Thunder' new trailer released

Chris Hemsworth had already hyped up the fans for the trailer launch of his latest superhero movie 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' and within an hour of dropping the trailer, it garnered more than two million views on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube page alone.

Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first since 'Thor: The Dark World,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Portman, other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista also come back from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to direction after 'Thor: Ragnarok' in 2017. Ever since its release, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' and developing a 'Star Wars' feature for the studio.

Hemsworth's ' Love and Thunder' makes him the first Marvel actor to topline a fourth solo film. The film is to open in theatres on July 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

