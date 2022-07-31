Thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life, says Khushalii Kumar on her Bollywood debut

Indian singer Khushalii Kumar is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut opposite actor R Madhwan in director Kookie Gulati's next thriller film 'Dhokha Round D Corner'.

Talking about her debut, Khushalii Kumar said, "I am thrilled to begin this new chapter of my life and I couldn't thank my stars enough for this marvellous opportunity to work with such an experienced and celebrated actor like R Madhavan. The journey so far has been no less than a roller coaster ride and I am equally nervous and excited to explore new horizons of opportunities and expand my capabilities."

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, 'Dhokha' is touted as a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple.

Apart from Khushalii and Madhwan, 'Dhokha Round D Corner' also stars Darshan Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on September 23, 2022.

"As an artist, I've always strived to foray into challenging territories compelling myself to deliver my best. Making my feature film debut has been my life-long dream which I've been manifesting for a long time. With a whirlwind of emotions, ranging from excitement, nervousness to gratitude, the experience has been full of challenges, I can't wait to present the product of my hard work and dedication to the audience." she added to her statement.

Khushalii is the daughter of the music legend and the founder of the T-series Gulshan Kumar, she made her debut as a singer in the year 2015, with the video song 'Mainu Ishq Da' and has appeared in many popular songs like 'Highway Star', 'Raat Kamaal Hai' and 'Ik Purani Yaad'.

Apart from this, the 'Mere Papa' singer will be also seen in 'Dedh Bigha Zameen', co-starring 'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi, directed by veteran filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and she will be reuniting with her co-star Parth Samthaan from the music video fame, Khushalii will share the screen with legendary actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon for 'Ghudhchadhi', directed by Binoy Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

