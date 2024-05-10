"Through laughs, victories, losses": Neha Dhupia pens special wish for hubby Angad Bedi on 6th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : It's a special day for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as they have completed 6 years of blissful marriage.

On the 6th anniversary, Neha shared a glimpse of heartwarming moments with her husband and also penned a special note for him.

From travelling together to spending time with their children, the photos of Neha and Angad are filled with love and happiness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6xtiswN3un/?

The note read, "To the love of my life, look how far we have come. Through friendship, fights and the free style-swimming in open waters. Through laughs, the victories and the losses. Through impulsive travels, unplanned date nights and late night chats till the wee hours of the morning. Through the crazy workouts, the midnight snacking, your annoying phone habits and your ability to watch the same match and film over and over and over again. Through our gorgeous, adorable, extremely squishable babies and, of course, through this adventure called life."

Neha added, "I would do it over n over n over again with you and only you! Here's to us ! SIX YEARS BABY ... #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi. I love you."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy anniversary you two!!! So many more pictures i would love to add to this adorable carousel!!!"

Bipasha Basu commented, "Happy anniversary."

Sonam Kapoor posted, "Happy happy anniversary."

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad Bedi was last seen in the Telugu film 'Hi Nanna' with Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in a web series titled 'Therapy Sherapy'.

She will also be seen in an international project 'Blue 52'. The project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor