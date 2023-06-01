Throwback Thursday: Check out Vicky Kaushal's fan moment with Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Vicky Kaushal recently grooved with Hrithik Roshan to the super-hit track 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' at the IIFA 2023. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media and revealed why his performance was so special.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a couple of posts and captioned, "Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!"

The 'Masaan' actor first shared the video of his "special" dance performance at the IIFA 2023 with Hrithik.

The second post is a throwback picture showcasing Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal as children posing with the 'Krrish' actor.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Fan moment we will always cherish!," a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "This moment was the highlight of the entire evening!"

A user wrote, "Greek god."

Hrithik bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in 'Vikram Vedha', which also starred Saif Ali Khan.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor