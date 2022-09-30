Throwback: When Kajol and Tanisha fought during Durga Puja Celebration

The Mukherjee's of Bollywood Kajol and her sister Tanisha celebrate Durga Puja with great pomp and fanfare. The duo are often seen visiting Durga Puja mandal as part of their family ritual. The sister's who are close to each other were last year spotted fighting during one of their pandal visits.

In the video, Kajol and Tanisha can be seen indulging in what looks like playful argument. Their mother, veteran actress Tanuja then asks them to be quiet with a loud shush. The three of them then smile and pose for the camera. Kajol can be seen fixing her saree and then Tanishaa says something inaudible to her. Kajol then loudly says “Just stop, you’re not getting any brownie points." Kajol then tells her to “Shut up." Tanuja can then be seen loudly shushing her daughters. Kajol and Tanishaa can then be seen smiling and posing for the camera.