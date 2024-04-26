Tiffany Haddish opens up on miscarriages - she has had to suffer eight of them

Los Angeles, April 26 Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish revealed she has suffered eight miscarriages and battled with painful heavy periods for years.

The actress told People magazine: "It's so devastating. Every time I find out I'm pregnant, I’m like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do nothin’."

"Even if I don’t really want (the baby), I still try to give it a chance…"

She said: "It's like, I don't know why there's so much blood. And then I go to the doctor, and they're like, 'Oh, you're miscarrying right now. And I just D.C. (dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove pregnancy tissue)."

Haddish said there is "a part" of her that would still like to have a child, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: "I’ve got all this love, I should give it to somebody who can grow with it.”

Haddish has struggled for years with painful periods and was told recently she likely has endometriosis, a condition where the endometrium extends outside of the uterus, after experiencing pain so bad because she thought she was "dying" and regularly passes out as a result.

"My body be playing tricks on me. I'm pretty sure the devil is real because on the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down," she said.

Explaining how she visited the doctor in November last year because of her frequent fainting, she said: "She gave me something because I kept passing out."

"I don't talk about it, but people just think I'm sleeping everywhere, but I'm passing out because I'll be in so much pain. The pain is crazy. It feels like somebody is kicking me in the back."

