Tiger 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Starrer Online - Details Inside

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the dynamic duo in Maneesh Sharma's spy thriller Tiger 3, have left an indelible mark on audiences, turning the film into a blockbuster success. Now, for those who missed the high-octane action in theatres, the eagerly awaited Tiger 3 is set to release on OTT platforms.

Prime Video, on Saturday, heightened the excitement by announcing the film's OTT release through an Instagram post featuring the Tiger 3 poster. The caption read, "We heard the roars, Tiger is on his way, #Tiger3onPrime, coming soon." However, the release date is yet to be disclosed, leaving fans in suspense.

The announcement generated a flurry of excitement among netizens, although some expressed disappointment over the absence of a release date. Comments flooded the post, reflecting the eagerness of fans to experience Tiger 3 at home. While one fan expressed, "I am waiting for Tiger," another urged, "Still coming soon? Please announce the release date."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It marks the third instalment in the Tiger series and the fifth in the broader YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. The film includes riveting cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, adding to the excitement for the audience.

The film premiered in theaters on November 12, and on its opening day, it secured ₹44.50 crore. With a global box office collection of ₹466.63 crore (US$58 million), it holds the sixth position among Hindi movies in 2023 and the eighth position among Indian movies for the same year.