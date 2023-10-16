'Tiger 3' trailer: Salman Khan fights Emraan Hashmi in this revenge drama to save nation, family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' on Monday unveiled the film's official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared a glimpse of the trailer which he captioned, "Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai. This time it's personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip.

The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

The film is set to hit the theatres on November 12, on Sunday, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

A complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of 'Adhik Maas' which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country."

