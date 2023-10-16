Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan fights to save the nation against destructive forces

The trailer of Salman Khan’s much-awaited Tiger 3 is out now. A part of Yash Raj Films’ spy-universe, the movie is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. The trailer was launched today. This time, he seems to be in a war of within: where his country has been pitted against his family, consisting of wife and fellow spy Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and their son. Both Salman and Katrina are seen engaging in close combat and hight-octane actions sequences throughout the trailer. At one point, Katrina is even seen fighting in a towel against another woman, who's sharing the same towel. It's a blink-and-miss but a striking visual because of its action choreography.

The trailer kicks off with the voiceover and face reveal of Revathy, who seems to be playing the new RAW chief. Girish Karnad, the veteran actor who played the RAW chief in the first two instalments of the franchise, Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), died in 2019.Later in the trailer, Kumud Mishra, who played one of Tiger's associated on their mission in Tiger Zinda Hai, is summoned by Tiger for a “personal favour” as he joins forces with him and Zoya. It's no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo as Pathaan in this film. However, for obvious reasons, his appearance is being concealed till the film's release.Tiger 3 is slated to release in cinemas on Sunday, November 12, on the occasion of Diwali.

