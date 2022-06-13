Tiger Shroff and family shower birthday wishes on Disha Patani

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. Following Disha's birthday, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff along with his family took to their social media handles and showered birthday wishes to Disha on her special day.

On the occasion of Disha's birthday, Tiger took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback video of himself with Disha. "Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt. @dishapatani"

In the video, Tiger and Disha could be seen having a fitness class. At the beginning of the video, Tiger could be seen running towards a mat and landing smoothly after a high-flip jump. On the other hand, Disha could be seen jumping on the mat too. Tiger opted for a shirtless look for the video and Disha could be seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of throwback pictures to wish the 'Malang' star on her birthday, "Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! Wish you the best year ahead" she wrote in the caption. In reaction to the post, Disha commented,"Love you, my aunty, to many more travels".

Celebrating Disha's birthday, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff reminiscing her old times with Disha, posted a birthday wish on her Instagram story, "Happiest birthday to my fav beauty! When you're back?" she wrote.

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating ever since they filmed their movie 'Baaghi 2' in 2018. Disha turned 30 on Monday. The couple is spotted several times on dinner dates, family outings and on vacations as well. The rumoured couple is a quote often spotted in each other's social media stories and posts.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is also known for her intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well.Meanwhile, Disha is the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

( With inputs from ANI )

