Tiger Shroff gets nostalgic on India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations

Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the biggest action stars of Bollywood. On India's 73rd Republic Day today, Tiger Shroff recalled his childhood memories of celebrating the special day. In his interview to Bombay Times, the Heropanti star said as a child, he would go to many ‘chowkies’ in the neighbourhood with his father Jackie Shroff at 8 am as he would always be invited to hoist the flag. “I would sit on his shoulders and hoist the flag with him,” he said.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath, and Rambo. In Ganapath, he will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon for the second time. Both had earlier worked in Heropanti which was also their debut film. Tiger is also preparing for the romantic action film Heropanti 2 which is a sequel of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon 2014 film. The sequel movie will star Disha Patani in a pivotal role. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.