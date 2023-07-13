Tiger Shroff leaves fans drooling with his new pictures from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : The action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been making headlines since its announcement. Building up more excitement, actor Tiger Shroff gave his fans a glimpse of his muscular physique along with stills from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger posted a series of pictures along with a caption, “Didnt need the guns…”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuofBoYMGdd/?

In the pictures, Tiger not only flaunted his ripped physique while wearing a black vest, and carrying guns but also showed his fighting skills including flying kicks.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, makers wished fans with a new poster.

Jackky Bhagnani took to Insta and treated fans with a new poster to make Eid al-Adha more special.

Sharing the poster, he wrote "Wishing Eid-Al-Adha Mubarak to everyone from the team of #BademiyanChotemiyan #EidMubarak."

The picture features cross folding hands of the leads, Akshay Kumar and Tiger to wish the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages.

Eid 2024 will be special for Akshay and Tiger's fans as their film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been locked for a festive release.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India and UAE.

Excited about the release, Ali Abbas said, "I am delighted to be an integral part of such a big franchise. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is very close to the audience's heart and bringing all the entertaining elements in this mass entertainer for the audience was a tough and enjoyable experience. On top of all, having slated its release for EID 2024, it will definitely be a treat for the audience to enjoy the festival with power-packed entertainment!"

Producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh also expressed their excitement about the film.

"This has been a milestone year for us at Pooja Entertainment. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of our most ambitious projects and it has been a dream come true to work with three legends in their own rights- Akshay Sir, Prithviraj and Tiger. Their captivating screen energy amalgamated with world class action sequences along with entertainment, will blow away people's mind. We can't wait for the audiences to witness this grand spectacle in the theatres on Eid 2024," Jackky said.

"It's been a year of conceptualisation, meticulous planning, and tireless hours for the team on the sets of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. The camaraderie between Akshay Sir & Tiger will captivate the audiences with their enigmatic screen presence, undeterred energy and high-octane action sequences woven magically together by Ali .We can't wait for the audience to come to see the film on Eid 2024," Deepshikha added.

Prithviraj Sukuraman is also a part of the action-packed film.

Apart from this, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar's's next 'Screw Dheela'. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'.

