Tiger Shroff recreates his viral dialogue 'Choti Bachi ho kya' with the bachie gang Funcho

Tiger Shroff’s dialogue ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’ from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ has become internet’s new meme fodder, and now, in a video recently shared by digital content creators Dhruv & Shyam on their Instagram page @funcho, we can see the duo trying to pull out the viral dialogue from the actor. Though it took them a few attempts to convince Tiger, the actor finally gives into their request. The video opens with the two stating that they have come a far way to meet the celebrity only to soothe their ears with the trending dialogue. However, Tiger isn't impressed to quickly say it for them! The duo tricks him constantly in the now viral video to hear him say the popular dialogue.

It seems like Tiger had made his mind to not spill it in front of the Instagram influencers. He tries his best to stay firm and undisturbed over several attempts. "We're here to talk of Heropanti 2, and the girl (choti bachi' has already grown up by now," the actor is heard saying in Hindi. At first, the Funcho couple try fooling him that they often prefer saying 'bachi' instead of 'bro', later they ask him to translate the corresponding Marathi words to Hindi as to make him say the dialogue. The reel created a buzz of laughter for Tiger's fans as the video has now gone viral on the web. Heropanti 2 is sequel of Tiger and Kriti Sanon’s 2014 debut film ‘Heropanti’. The first look of ‘Heropanti 2’ was unveiled in February 2020.Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, ‘Heropanti 2’ has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is all set to release on Eid.The actor is currently busy promoting the film with his Student of the Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria.