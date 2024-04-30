Tiger Shroff shares action-packed BTS video on 8th anniversary of 'Baaghi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : As his t film 'Baaghi' completed eight years of its release today, actor Tiger Shroff penned down a heartfelt note for the film and said, "most physically mentally and emotionally challenging journey of my life."

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped an action-packed BTS video from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6YshXeS8Me/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "8 years of the most physically mentally and emotionally challenging journey of my life....the routines used to be wake up, go to set, pack up, hospital, and repeat the next day. But wouldnt change a thing...#baaghi forever. @nadiadwalagrandson @sabbir24x7 @wardakhannadiadwala @jaikastunts #sajidnadiadwala."

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi tells the story of Ronny (Tiger Shroff), a rebellious boy who falls in love with Sia (Shraddha Kapoor).

Recently, Tiger Shroff confirmed the fourth sequel of the 'Baaghi' franchise.

Tiger dropped an action-packed video on Instagram and wrote, "The franchise closest to my heart, also the most challenging for my heart, got this far thanks to your love. #2025 #baaghi4 #sajidnadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

The video shows his action journey from 'Baaghi' to 'Baaghi 3'. Tiger's chiselled physique flaunted his six-packs and biceps. His famous dialogue from 'Baaghi 2' is shown in the last where he says, "Ye jo tera torture hai, ye mera warm up hai."

The promo video added a caption that read, "He fought for his family, he fought against country. Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the most heroic, fearless chapter of Baaghi Universe."

Earlier, an official announcement made by Amazon Prime Video read, "The fourth installment of the 'Baaghi' franchise is set to captivate audiences once again."

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala, the film will be released in theatres in 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

