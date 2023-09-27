Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath teaser postponed due to Tiger 3?

On Wednesday, September 27, the makers of “Ganapath: A Hero is Born” unveiled a new poster featuring the lead actors, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. In the poster, the duo exudes intensity and style, radiating their on-screen chemistry as Kriti leans on her hero’s shoulder, looking powerfully into the camera.Furthermore, a new release date for the film’s teaser has been announced. Initially set for September 27, the teaser will now be launched on September 29. Tiger shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

Ganapath: A Hero is Born” is described as a dystopian sports action film directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also features the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The theatrical release of the movie is scheduled for October 20, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. Both the teaser and the trailer of the film are highly anticipated by eager audiences. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will hit cinema halls during Diwali. The sequel of the popular Tiger franchise, the Maneesh Sharma-directed spy drama also stars Emraan Hashmi. It will also give fans a moment to rejoice as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is also set to make a cameo. “Ek message hai. Deta hoon… KAL. #TigerKaMessageKal11AM,” the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star had posted, while giving a glimpse of his new offering. The teaser of the film was released today and received positive response on social media with fans calling it a total paisa vasool.

