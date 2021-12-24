Tiger Shroff's Ganapath to release on Christmas 2022, actor shares his new look

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath is all set to hit theatres on Christmas 2022. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of his fierce look.Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, ''Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath''. The film is all set to hit the big screen on 23rd December next year.'

Ganapath' is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani. Ganapath', the mega-budget, dystopian thriller produced by Pooja Entertainment stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in never-seen-before avatars and features high-octane action sequences shot with top-notch, international stunt directors. After an extensive schedule, 'Ganapath' has almost reached the finishing line in London and Team Ganapath cannot contain its excitement as the countdown begins for the film’s Christmas weekend release.