Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' trailer sends pulses racing

Mumbai, April 23 The second trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2' is out now and it surely offers what the audience can expect from his movie, a complete package of action, thriller, crime, romance and a tinge of comedy.

While in the first trailer the audience saw the style of the film, the second brought out its soul.

The second trailer actually shows the desi tadka that the audience enjoys to watch.

Moreover in the second trailer Tiger is shown in action from his dialogues, gymnastic moves, dance to everything that the audience loves about him.

The makers should have brought this trailer before along with Whistle Baja.

Tiger's impressive avatar as Babloo, Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting as Laila, there is every element that makes this movie entertaining and grabs the eyeballs.

Seems like Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala have finally hit the right chords. The masses of tier 2 and 3 cities are going to see a storm just like one witnessed during 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'.

The film features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and music by AR Rahman. The film will hit the theatres on April 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor