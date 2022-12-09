Time flies the most magical way: Vicky Kaushal pens romantic note for Katrina on their first anniversary

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo set off for a vacation to ring into their special day amid beautiful scenic views. Wishing his wife Katrina kaif on the anniversary, the actor said, "Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!"

Vicky shared unseen photos from their wedding ceremony in Rajasthan last year. He also shared some cozy photos with Katrina where they can be seen enjoying their solace in each other's arms. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps.