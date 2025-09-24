Tisca Chopra sums up the Q4 of 2025 as 'Fam, friends, food, flights'

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Tisca Chopra used social media to drop a glimpse of the quarter 4 of 2025 as she summed it up using the words "Family, friends, food and flights".

The primary pic of the post featured her sitting in a Shikara. Next, she posed for a group photo with some of her loved ones. Next, we see Tisca posing amidst a lush green garden with the sun shining bright on her. This is followed by some more stills of the 'Sitare Zameen Par' actress posing for a couple of stunning solo images. Tisca was seen enjoying delicious food, appreciating the mesmerizing art, and exploring the local markets during her getaway.

"Fam, friends, food, flights..So if 2025 was a menu, I’ve clearly ordered the “All You Can Eat & Travel” special.. Here’s to Q4 of 2025 (champagne glasses emoji)," Tisca captioned the post.

Recently, Tisca took off to Kashmir, and during her stay, she couldn't help but admire the beauty of the valley, which she admittedly finds to be cinematic.

Tisca posted a clip of herself amidst the lush green picturesque backdrop of Kashmir on social media. The actress revealed that she has been in love with Kashmir ever since she first visited the valley during her college days.

"Been hooked on Kashmir since my first college trip there .. the valley’s beauty is pure cinema, and its people are the warmest subplot ..," she captioned the post.

Tisca included the "Salvatore" track by Lana Del Rey in the backdrop.

Additionally, Tisca also praised Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer "Jolly LLB 3" in a social media post that read, “On #JollyLLB3 the jury, one suspects, will be unanimous .. It is precisely the sort of film that will have the popcorn flying and the aisles buzzing, gloriously entertaining yet properly sensible."

"My dear @akshaykumar – AK, absolutely smashing @arshad_warsi, my dearest Warsi – scene-stealing as ever And what a line-up: @seema.biswas.official @gajrajrao @saurabhshuklafilms @iamramkapoor – each of you brings your own delicious secret sauce ..@iamhumaq – sheer joy on screen, @amrita_rao_insta – time we saw you in many more films, don’t you think? Altogether, #JollyLLB3 is when you need to step out for a day at the pictures, worth every last rupee and then some," she added.

