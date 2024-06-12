TMKOC Fame Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali Set to Make Acting Comeback in TVF’s Show Sisterhood

SAB TV's popular show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who replaced Jheel Mehta in the show, was a part of the cast from 2012 to 2017. After taking a break from television, the actress is back with a bang with TVf's upcoming show titled as Sisterhood.

Sisterhood will be streamed on Amazon Minitv starting from June 13. actress took Instagram to announced about her new venture. While sharing the poster she wrote, “Iss school gang ki dosti sirf friendship nahi…SISTERHOOD ha.”

According to Filmibeat, in the show "Sisterhood," Nidhi Bhanushali will portray the character of Gargee. Speaking about her role, Nidhi said, "Bringing Gargee to life in Sisterhood has been a fulfilling experience. Her journey is one of self-discovery and resilience as she grapples with the complexities of a new environment and carving out her identity. Coming from a different background than her peers, she brings a unique perspective to S.I.S.T.R.S., challenging traditional norms. Portraying Gargee has been both challenging and rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences across India to join her on this emotional rollercoaster only on Amazon Mini TV."

The show, helmed by Nayana Shyam, also stars Bhagyashree Madhav Limaye, Anvesha Vij, and Nitya Mathur in the lead roles. The description of the show reads, "Four radically different 9th-grade girls forge a bond within the walls of an all-girls convent school, embarking on a journey of friendship, self-discovery, and shared adventures that define their transformative school years." Nidhi's return to acting has created a buzz among her fans who have eagerly awaited her comeback. Her role as Sonu in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" was beloved by many, and her performance in "Sisterhood" is highly anticipated.