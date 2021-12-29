 "To my CRAZYLOT , This was our victory" Gauahar Khan shares the glimpse of her Bigg Boss 7 win

Small screen actress Gauahar Khan shared her Bigg Boss 7 winning trophy post as she completed her 8 years as a winner. On this day 29th December Gauahar Khan was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 7th, taking her Instagram the actress wrote "To my CRAZYLOT , This was our victory ! ❤️ 8 years to this phenomenon! Grateful to @colorstv , @beingsalmankhan , #biggboss7 will always be my highlight moments of my life ! #Alhamdulillah . Im grateful to my Allah for blessing me with winning hearts , hence winning #bb7 . Grateful to me CRAZYLOT forever . N have so much love for allllll my co contestants on my season. It was the best cast EVER ! (sic)."

As soon as she post the picture, her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon dropped a comment which read "Aree aree areeee you deserved it khallaaaaa 🙃regards ur co contestant."

Kushal and Gauahar first met on the house of Bigg Boss 7, they were both contestants in the show, after several days of friendship both had fallen in love with each other, the ex-couple even took their relationship outside the house but ended up in a breakup. It was reported that Kushal's family was not ready to make Gauahar a part of their family, because of her religion.

However, Gauahar is not married to Zaid Darbar and continues to remain friends with Kushal Tandon.