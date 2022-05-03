Tobias Menzies, Julia Louis-Dreyfus join the cast of 'Beth & Don'

Los Angeles, May 3 Tobias Menzies, who is known for his work as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the third and fourth seasons of 'The Crown' has been signed for 'Beth & Don' along with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The feature is to be directed by Nicole Holofcener, who has also written the script. The movie is set to go on floors this week, reports 'Deadline'.

Production company A24 has acquired all US rights out of AFM last year. As per 'Deadline', Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Owen Teague, Jeanne Berlin, Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel are also a part of the cast.

The movie follows the story of Beth, a New York novelist in an unbelievably happy marriage to Don, who loves her and supports her in every way. One day, when Beth overhears him admitting that he hasn't liked her writing in years, it threatens to undo all that's good in their lives.

Ben & Don is produced by Likely Story's Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu, Louis-Dreyfus and Holofcener. Bregman and Azpiazu produced Enough Said, and are longtime collaborators with both Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor